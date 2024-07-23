Wall Street: good start to August after Biden's withdrawal

This 'post-announcement' session (Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race) coincided with the start of a new stock market term, and Wall Street got August off to a good start: the US broad indices gained between 1.2% and 1.5%, wiping out some of the previous week's losses.



Thus, the S&P500 (+1.1% to 5,564) and the Russell-2000 (around +1.6% to 2,220) approached their all-time highs again, at exactly 100 points.564) and the Russell-2000 (around +1.6% to 2,220) came close again to their all-time highs, at exactly 100 points for the 'S&P' (i.e. less than 2%).



The Nasdaq Composite gained almost 1.6% to 18.007, in the wake of Applied Materials +6.3%, NXP Semi +5.4%, Nvidia +4.8%, Western Digital +4.7%... and the SOXX jumped +4.4%, three sessions after a 7.1% plunge.



The session was marked by the 13.5% plunge of Crowdstrike (which ensures the 'security' of Microsoft applications) following a 'failed' update of the Redmond giant's router, which caused connectivity problems on Teams, Outlook, Azur, One Drive... and even 'crashed' the Swift system (international credit card payments).



This highlighted the systemic problems engendered by a failure of a 'global operator' administering state services, international air or rail traffic, medical data...



US T-Bonds reacted little to the weekend's political episode: the '10-yr' retensioned by 1.6 bp to 4.254%, the '2-yr' by 1.4 bp to 4.521%... and the '30-yr' by 2.3 bps to 4.473%. Within 5 bps, the US T-Bond yield curve (taking the extremes) was about to turn positive for the first time since 2022.



