Wall Street: heading for a third straight week of gains

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open slightly higher on Friday, heading for a third consecutive week in the green as investors continue to bet on an easing of inflationary pressures and an end to the interest rate cycle.



Half an hour before the opening, futures on the main New York indices were up by between 0.2% and 0.3%, pointing to a modest advance at the start of the session.



Barring any major change in trend, Wall Street should end the week with comfortable gains: the Dow Jones has so far posted a weekly rise of over 3%, while the Nasdaq has recovered 4% since Monday.



The optimism in the US markets is mainly due to Tuesday's announcement of a marked slowdown in inflation, which lends credence to the scenario of an end to the Fed's monetary tightening.



These signs of moderating inflation have led to a spectacular downward revision of the Federal Reserve's rate hike expectations.



According to the CME's FedWatch barometer, the estimated probability of a further rate hike in December, which exceeded 38% a month ago, has fallen to just 0.2%.



While inflation data proved very positive this week, some activity indicators were much more mediocre, not to mention the cautious messages distilled by Walmart and Cisco, two barometers of the US economy.



Some professionals are pointing to an accumulation of factors deemed worrying as the year draws to a close, including the possibility of a recession or hard landing for the economy.



Due to the consequences of monetary contraction and tightening credit conditions, the teams at Jupiter AM are predicting a "hard landing" for the US economy.



Against this backdrop, stock markets may lack the fuel to push ahead with their recent rally, which may have gone a little too fast and a little too hard.



"The continuation of the market rally will probably require ostensibly softer messages from central banks", says Alexandre Baradez, Head of Market Analysis at IG France.



The longer these messages are delayed in the face of the observed economic slowdown, the more doubt will creep into the equity markets, with consequent gains", warns the analyst.



From this point of view, the economic indicators published this morning were rather reassuring.



The Commerce Department reported a 1.9% rise in housing starts in October, to 1,372,000 annualized.372,000 annualized, rather above economists' expectations.



Similarly, U.S. housing permits - which are supposed to foreshadow future housing starts - rose by 1.1% to 1,487,000 annualized last month, also exceeding market consensus.



