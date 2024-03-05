Wall Street: heaviest consolidation since January 31

The session ended with one of the first consolidations of more than 1% since January 31... and it was even the second biggest decline of the year for the Nasdaq-100 (-1.8%), which ended at around 17,900 (17,894).

The S&P500 fell by -1% to 5,078 and the Dow Jones by -1%... but all eyes were on "tech" and the Nasdaq (-1.65%), which was weighed down by the Apple.078 and the Dow Jones -1%... but all eyes were on 'tech' and the Nasdaq (-1.65%), weighed down by Apple and Microsoft, which lost nearly -3%.

The 'Soxx' lost -2.3% in the wake of Intel (-5%), Broadcom (-4.2%), ARM (-2.9%), KLA (-2%)...



Nvidia (+0.85%) escaped the purge with a new record high of $860 for a capitalization of $2,150 billion, nearly 36 times its 2023 sales and nearly 27 times its 2024 sales forecast, which is stratospheric.

And the more short sellers there are, the higher the stock rises... a phenomenon already observed at Tesla, where shorts had been chasing the share price for months, propelling its valuation to levels never seen before for an industrial stock, let alone an automotive one.

Tesla has lost 27.5% since January 1, and has lost its 'fantastic' status.



The ISM services index came in at 52.6 last month, down from 53.4 in January, while economists were expecting a reading of around 53, according to the Institute for Supply Management.



The activity sub-index, which measures production, improved to 57.2 from 55.8 in January, while the new orders sub-index rose to 56.1 from 55 the previous month.

The employment sub-index, on the other hand, fell to 48 from 50.5, as did the ISM prices paid index, which dropped to 58.6 from 64 in January.

The 'S&P Global PMI' for the US private sector (a 'cousin' of the ISM) was revised upwards in the 2nd reading, to 52.5, from 51.4 in the flash estimate, and from 52 the previous month.



US private companies thus enjoyed their 13th consecutive month of expanding activity, supported by a recovery in manufacturing output.... a trend partly contradicted by a -3.6% fall in industrial production in the USA in January.



Gold set a new all-time record at $2,140, ending the month at $2,132 at around 10 p.m.: a rise that took place against a backdrop of easing US interest rates, with the 10-year down 8 points at 4.14%.



