Wall Street: heaviest consolidation since January 31

March 06, 2024 at 01:41 am EST Share

The session ended with one of the first consolidations of more than 1% since January 31st... and it was even the second biggest decline of the year for the Nasdaq-100 (-1.8%), which ended at 17,900 (at 17.898).



The S&P500 fell 1% to 5,078, as did the Dow Jones to 38,585... but all eyes were on tech and the Nasdaq Composite (-1.65% to 15,939), weighed down by Apple and Microsoft, which lost almost 3%. The Soxx lost 2.3% in the wake of Intel (-5%), Broadcom (-4.2%), ARM (-2.9%), KLA (-2%)...



Nvidia (+0.85%) escaped the purge with a new record at $860 for a capitalization of $2.150 billion, nearly 36 times its 2023 sales and nearly 27 times its 2024 sales forecast, which is stratospheric.



And the more short sellers there are, the higher the stock rises... a phenomenon already observed at Tesla, where shorts had been chasing the share price for months, pushing its valuation to levels never seen before for an industrial stock, let alone an automotive one.

Tesla has fallen by -27.5% since January 1, and has lost its 'fantastic' status.



The ISM services index came in at 52.6 last month, down from 53.4 in January, while economists were expecting a reading of around 53.



S&P Global's PMI index for the US private sector (a 'cousin' of the ISM) was revised upwards on second reading, to 52.5 for February, instead of the flash estimate of 51.4 and after 52 the previous month.



US private companies thus enjoyed their 13th consecutive month of business expansion, buoyed by a recovery in manufacturing output.... a trend partly contradicted by a 3.6% fall in industrial orders in January.



Gold set a new all-time record at $2,140, ending the month at $2,132, and rising against a backdrop of easing US interest rates, with the 10-year yield down 8 basis points at 4.14%.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.