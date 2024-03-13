Wall Street: heaviness prevails, SOXX drops -2.45

Wall Street ended the 3rd session in a row with no real trend, and on a rather heavy note, with the Nasdaq down -0.55% at 16,177, which was not offset by a 0.2% gain in the Dow Jones at 39.065, as the S&P 500 gave up -0.1% at 5,170 (and failed to set a new intraday record, capping at 5,179).

The Dow Jones was not far off the mark at the start of the session, peaking at 39.200, just 0.2% off its all-time high... and it was only forty points short (0.1%) of its best-ever close.



The disappointing inflation report halted the upward momentum of the equity markets, but did not jeopardize it or jeopardize possible record highs between now and Friday, in order to end the 1st quarter on a high (on a gain of +10.5% for the S&P500, +9.5% for the Nasdaq).



Investors' enthusiasm for technology stocks has eased somewhat since Monday, as generative AI has taken center stage: the main barometer - the SOXX - fell by -2.45% in the wake of heavy profit-taking on Broadcom -2.6%, Micron -3.4%, AMD -3.9%, Intel -4.4%, Marvell -5.8% (a very bad sequence with -22% in 4 sessions)... but Nvidia resisted with -1.1% at $909.



Investments in this area, particularly in companies such as Meta and Salesforce, have achieved excellent returns in 2023", points out Erling Haugan Kise, fund manager at DNB Asset Management.



With few statistics on the agenda today, there was little movement on bonds, with the US T-Bond down +4pts to 4.195%, and the '2yr' up +3.5%pts to 4.635E.

The late afternoon was lively in the energy sector, with oil climbing +1.5% to $79.5 a barrel on the NYMEX.



