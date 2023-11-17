Wall Street: hebo score of +2.3% and a hot November

The November stock market term has just ended with a new and final rise for Wall Street... and a 12th rise in a series of 16 for the Nasdaq, which at +9%, materializes one of the best November stock market months in the last 20 years.



The Nasdaq has fallen only 4 times since October 26, and 6 times since October 20 (the previous "3 Witches" day).

The 3 U.S. indices line up for a third consecutive week in the green, with a 4 out of 5 on the upside.



All bets were off since Tuesday, and Wall Street's 'sherpas' were content to keep the indices at their best levels since the end of August for the last 3 days of the month.

Everything had been programmed with millimetric precision: the Dow Jones, for example, ended up 0.01% at 34,947.28 points (but in reality, the gap was only 0.006%), the Nasdaq, like Thursday, clawed back 0.08% to 14.125.5 and the S&P-500 gained 0.13% to 4,524 after 0.12% the previous day (these 2 indices gained 2.3% over the past week).



This session was almost a decalcomania of the previous one, as if Wall Street had launched the same program as Thursday for these '3 witches'.



Many are delighted to see the US indices at their highest level (sometimes since August 1, like the Nasdaq) 3 sessions away from the 'Thanksgiving Bridge': here's something to make the wealthiest consumers feel richer.... but the problem is that, according to Wal Mart, middle-class households seem to be running out of steam, as evidenced by the drop in sales in October.

In terms of figures, Friday was far less dense than Thursday:

the Commerce Department reported a 1.9% rise in US housing starts in October, to an annualized rate of 1,372,000, a level rather above economists' expectations.



Similarly, U.S. housing permits - thought to foreshadow future starts - rose by 1.1% to 1,487,000 annualized last month, also exceeding consensus.



It's not certain whether this has anything to do with it, but US T-Bonds are stabilizing at 4.44% after erasing 25 basis points of yield over the previous 3 sessions.

Meanwhile, the '2-year'% is down +5 basis points at 4.894%, but has erased no less than 18 basis points over the week.



While Wall Street and bond markets scored narrowly, Friday was marked by a spectacular rebound in the oil market: US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) jumped +4% to $75.5, boosting sector stocks such as Devon, Exxon and Diamonback +2.4%, Conoco +2.3%, Chevron and Marathon +1.9%.



