Wall Street hesitates after employment figures

February 02, 2024 at 11:08 am EST

Wall Street is trading on a relatively cautious note on Friday, following much better-than-expected employment figures, a further sign of the robustness of the US economy.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones was down 0.1% at 38,500.5 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1% to 15,538.9 points.



The Labor Department announced this morning that the US economy had created 353,000 non-farm jobs in January, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7%.000 non-farm jobs in January, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.7%.



This figure is almost twice as high as economists' forecasts, who were expecting an average of 180,000 jobs to be created last month, which could dissuade the Fed from cutting interest rates too soon.



'It is highly unlikely that the Fed will cut rates in March', reacted Commerzbank's economists. We continue to expect the first monetary easing to take place in May", adds the German bank.



According to the FedWatch real-time barometer, only 19.5% of investors now anticipate a rate cut of 25 basis points next month, compared with 70% almost a month ago.



On the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasuries, which had fallen to an almost one-month low yesterday, is back on the rise, climbing back above the symbolic 4% mark to 4.02%.



On the stock front, market players are struggling to find a direction after the contrasting quarterly reports unveiled last night by several technology giants.



Apple fell by 0.7% in the wake of quarterly results marked by a return to growth in sales for the Apple company, but also characterized by a slowdown in sales in China.



Amazon climbed by 7%, the online retail giant's accounts having benefited from the success of its Black Friday promotional day and the strength of its sales over the Christmas period.



However, the most spectacular reaction came from Meta Platforms, which jumped 21% following a much better-than-expected quarterly performance and the announcement of its first dividend payment.



