Wall Street: hesitation on the eve of the Fed meeting

U.S. equity markets were mixed on Tuesday morning, with investors seemingly reluctant to commit on the eve of the Fed's eagerly-awaited monetary policy decisions.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones was down 0.6% at 38,645.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was up timidly by 0.1% at 17,205 points.645.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite rose timidly by 0.1% to 17,205 points.



The Federal Reserve is not expected to change rates on Wednesday, but investors will be watching its statements with interest for any clues as to future interest rate trends.



If the Fed is 'vigilant' on inflation, then Wall Street - which set new record highs on Monday evening - could, like Europe, begin a consolidation movement.



Anticipating the Fed's communication is not easy, as several contradictory signals have followed one another in recent weeks", points out Alexandre Baradez, Head of Market Analysis at IG France.



The publication of CPI data for May, prior to the Fed's verdict, could also generate some volatility.



Consumer prices - to be released tomorrow before the opening - could show that the pace of inflation leaves the central bank little room for manoeuvre to start easing rates.



On the U.S. Treasury bond market, the ten-year yield is easing slightly, to around 4.45%, on the eve of the Fed's decisions.



On the energy front, the price of U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is catching its breath, dropping 0.3% to $77.5 after rallying in recent days.



On the stock front, Apple climbed 5%, largely supporting the technology segment following the presentation of its new AI strategy, dubbed 'Apple Intelligence'.



GM also performed well (+2%) in the wake of the launch of a new ten-billion-dollar share buyback plan.



There are no economic indicators on today's agenda.



