Wall Street: historic session in every respect after NFP

What a contrast between the bond market, which is plunging (+20Pts surge in yields from '2-year' to '20-year'), and the stock market indices, which are set to set new annual records (Nasdaq) or all-time highs.

The Dow Jones and S&P500 have climbed to new highs, handily with +0.35% and +1.1% respectively.... with the added bonus of a clear weekly increase of nearly +1.3% on average.

The S&P500 gained +1.4% over the week, breaking through the +4.1% barrier since January 1 (the index is now on a +50% annual slope): a new zenith was reached at 4,975, less than 0.6% from the '5,000'.



The Nasdaq gains +1.75%, in the wake of Meta (+20.3% to $475), which breaks another singular absolute record: the most colossal single-session capitalization gain for a single stock in 140 years.

Meta adds $205.3 bn to $1,220 bn (that's more than half the capitalization of LVMH).



Amazon (+7.8% with +$128 bn tonight) joins the top 15 biggest capital gains in history.

That's $333 billion in 24 hours with just 2 stocks, which is as much as Nvidia (+5% tonight), which has gained +33.3% and $330 billion since January 1.



These 3 stocks simply 'weigh' more than 83% of the S&P500's total gains - another historic first.

Note that with AMD (+4.2% tonight and +20% since January 1st), we obtain 90% of the Nasdaq-100's +4.85% since January 1st.



These stratospheric performances have completely eclipsed the plunge in bond markets, which had their worst day since October 17, 2023.

US yields exploded across the curve: the '30 yr' jumped from 4.103% to 4.243% and the '2 yr' lurched +20pts to 4.394%.



The '10 yr' jumped from 3.87% to 4.03% in 24 hours, i.e. +16pts... for a score of almost zero over the past week.

But the surge in risk appetite only partly explains the T-Bonds' plunge: there's also the 'employment' component, with an 'NFP' that stunned Wall Street with no less than +353,000 job creations, twice as many as expected.

Not to mention a sharp upward revision of December's figures (+117,000 to 333,000), followed by a 0.6% rise in wage costs (2 times more than forecast).

And the losses on treasuries deepened at the end of the afternoon with the publication of "household confidence" (at its zenith).



US consumer sentiment rose sharply in January to 79, its highest level since July 2021, according to final figures from the University of Michigan survey released on Friday (compared with 69.7 in December).



This month-on-month increase of over 13% has only been surpassed five times since 1978, says Joanne Hsu, the report's author, who points to an improvement in confidence not only linked to consumers' personal financial situation, but also to the economic situation in general.

The current conditions component rose to 81.9 from 73.3 the previous month, while the expectations component climbed to 77.1 from 67.4 in December.

As in the preliminary version, one-year inflation expectations were confirmed at +2.9%, the lowest since the end of 2020.

The non-expansion of the cost of money in March has become a certainty (85%), and a decline in May is losing supporters (the consensus is weakening towards 60%).



