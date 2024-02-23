Wall Street: in the green after a euphoric Thursday

The New York Stock Exchange continues its upward trend, with the S&P500 up 0.3% and the Dow Jones up 0.4%, following a session euphorically driven by Nvidia, a veritable locomotive for the US markets for months.



'In a market where performance is highly concentrated, Nvidia's excellent results are certainly far more important for the short-term trajectory of the stock market than any statistics or central bank decisions', says Pictet AM.



Indeed, the processor designer's stock surged by more than 16% on Thursday, dragging down the equity indices as a whole, starting with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which gained almost 3%.



This final session of the week could, however, see buyers take a break after these vigorous gains on the equity markets (+2.1% on the S&P500), and with no macroeconomic data expected this Friday.



In other stock news, Warner Bros Discovery reported on Thursday evening a net loss of $400 million for the last three months of 2023, down fivefold year-on-year, but adjusted EBITDA down 5% to $2.47 billion.



Meanwhile, accounting and tax software provider Intuit reported adjusted EPS for its second quarter 2023-24 up 20% to $2.63, and adjusted operating profit up 17% to $1 billion.



Bristol Myers Squibb announces the success of its $4 billion-plus takeover bid for the RayzeBio group, as well as a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's CHMP for its Reblozyl in transfusional anemia.



Merck announced today that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has given a positive opinion recommending the approval of Keytruda + platinum-based chemotherapy as neoadjuvant therapy, and Keytruda as adjuvant therapy in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at high risk of recurrence.



