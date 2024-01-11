Wall Street: in the red as inflation reaccelerates

The New York Stock Exchange was down on Thursday, affected by a statistic showing a re-acceleration in inflation, which dampened hopes of a rapid interest rate cut.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones was down 0.7% at 37,443.8 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down more than 0.9% at 14,828.9 points.



The Labor Department announced, an hour before the Wall Street open, that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had risen by 3.4% in December compared with the same month in 2022, an annual rate 0.3 points higher than in November.



The CPI 'core' inflation rate - which excludes energy and food - came in at 3.9% annualized last month, again higher than expected.



In a reaction note, the teams at CPR Asset Management refer to a 'less spectacular' pace of disinflation than last summer.



"This report will not cause the Fed to deviate from the 'pivot' presented by Jerome Powell at the last FOMC meeting", believes Bastien Drut, Head of Strategy and Economic Research.



Indeed, the FOMC members clearly had in mind that disinflation would not be perfectly linear", recalls the analyst.



For Commerzbank's economists, these better-than-expected figures nevertheless lend credence to the scenario of a first rate cut in May rather than March.



At the same time, the Labor Department also announced an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims, to 202,000 in the week to January 6, compared with 203,000 the previous week.



This latest sign of the job market's strength could, once again, put the brakes on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts this year.



On the currency markets, the weaker-than-expected data caused the dollar to rally, gaining more than 0.2% against the euro, which fell back to 1.0945.



At the same time, the yield on 10-year Treasuries edged up above 4.04%, after hovering around the technical 4% mark for most of the week.



On the oil front, the price of a barrel of WTI US light crude rose again (+3.2% to $73.7) as Houthi rebels stepped up their attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.



The energy sector posted the only gain of the day (+0.4%), with the other ten S&P sub-indices in negative territory.



But the session was especially marked by the fact that Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's largest market capitalization.



Buoyed by its success in artificial intelligence, the software giant is currently valued at $2,831 billion, compared with $2,866 billion for Apple.



