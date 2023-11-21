Wall Street: in the red before the 'minutes' and Nvidia

November 21, 2023

Wall Street is set to open in negative territory on Tuesday morning, as it awaits the publication of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and Nvidia's results.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on New York indices are down between 0.4% and 0.7%, pointing to a session start in the red.



At 2:00 p.m. (New York time), the Fed will publish the minutes of its meeting on October 31 and November 1, which resulted in a "status quo" on rates and a more accommodating tone from Chairman Jerome Powell.



The minutes of this meeting could shed crucial light on the central bank's rate intentions, as well as on its diagnosis of the state of the US economy.



While investors are no longer anticipating any rate hikes in the immediate future, they will be on the lookout for any change in language that could herald a possible rate cut in the spring of 2024.



In the meantime, the market will have taken note, early this morning, of the figures for sales of existing homes, which will constitute the main economic event of the day.



After a modest rebound at the beginning of the year, the trend is once again negative in the US housing market, with historically high borrowing rates and unaffordable prices hampering any possibility of recovery.



The day will also be marked, this evening after the close, by the eagerly awaited results from Nvidia, a chip manufacturer whose processors are widely used in applications linked to artificial intelligence.



The performance of the Californian group, which has already gained nearly 245% on the stock market since the start of the year and broke new all-time highs yesterday, will be closely watched to determine whether its current stock market valuation is justified.



Over and above Nvidia's results, it's the momentum of the 'artificial intelligence' theme that will be scrutinized, notably via the group's projections for the coming months", points out Alexandre Baradez, head of market analysis at IG France.



On the bond market, yields are rising timidly again as we await the Fed's 'minutes', with ten-year paper tending towards 4.43% after finishing around 4.42% yesterday.



