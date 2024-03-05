Wall Street: in the red, profit-taking on chips

The New York Stock Exchange opened lower on Tuesday morning, with investors taking profits on technology stocks, particularly those linked to semiconductors.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones dropped 0.6% to 38,747.8 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.7% to 15,933 points.



After the recent cascade of record highs, much of the good news now seems to have been priced in, and catalysts are becoming rarer, leaving the way open for profit-taking.



Of the eleven major S&P sector indices, the technology sector posted by far the biggest drop of the day (-2.2%), ahead of non-essential consumer goods (-1.2%) and communications (-1%).



The most striking example of profit-taking is Nvidia, down 0.8% after having soared by over 72% since the start of the year, but other heavyweights in the sector, such as AMD and Intel, are also down.



While investors are turning away from the big tech stocks, they are also rotating into the more defensive sectors of the market, such as utilities (+1.5%) and consumer staples (+0.8%).



On the value side, Target jumped almost 12% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results, boosted by a reduction in the use of promotions and lower logistics costs, dragging its major competitor Walmart (+1.5%) in its wake.



