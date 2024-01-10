Wall Street: indecisive ahead of inflation figures

January 10, 2024 at 09:20 am EST Share

Wall Street is set to open on an indecisive note on Wednesday morning, in a cautious market on the eve of the release of inflation figures and before the earnings season kicks off on Friday.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices are stable, or slightly down by 0.1%, suggesting an opening with no clear direction.



Investors seem intent on taking a break before embarking on a busier weekend, with the monthly inflation figures due tomorrow to help assess the state of health of the world's leading economy.



As well as providing new indications of the strength of activity, these data will enable market participants to better assess the pace of future monetary easing.



Higher-than-expected figures could complicate the task of the Federal Reserve, which recently signalled its intention to start cutting interest rates this year.



Lower-than-expected data would, on the contrary, leave the door wide open to a rate cut as early as March: according to CME Group's FedWatch barometer, traders currently place this probability at 66%.



While tomorrow's figures will provide investors with plenty of grist for their mill, the earnings season, which kicks off on Friday with reports from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, also promises to be crucial for the direction of the markets.



As we await this frenzied weekend, bond yields are timidly starting to fall again: the 10-year has lost three basis points, dropping back below the technical 4% mark.



On the currency markets, the dollar is retreating against the euro ahead of the US inflation figures. The single currency is thus back at around 1.0940.



After the previous day's weakness, oil prices are recovering ahead of the release of weekly US inventories later this morning.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is thus up 1.5% at $73.3.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.