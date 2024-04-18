Wall Street: indices return to the upside

The New York Stock Exchange continued its rebound on Thursday, following the release of economic figures that reinforced the prospect of a forthcoming interest rate cut.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones gained 0.8% to 38,051.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.5% to 15,763.4 points.763.4 points.



The major New York indices had opened higher this morning, beginning a recovery after four consecutive sessions of decline, but their gains were amplified further in the wake of the publication of the Conference Board's leading indicators.



This index - which is supposed to predict the evolution of economic activity in the United States - actually fell back in March, with a 0.3% decline last month following a 0.2% rise in February.



In its press release, the ConfBoard evokes a "fragile", even "recessionary" outlook for the US economy, which it considers penalized by high household debt, high interest rates and persistent inflation.



In its view, growth is likely to slow in the second half of the year, leading the employers' organization to anticipate a deceleration in GDP growth in the second and third quarters.



However, this worrying finding could lead the US Federal Reserve to intervene to support activity, as the market is still counting on two rate cuts between now and the end of the year.



In a sign of improving investor sentiment, the VIX index measuring volatility in the United States, which had hit near-six-month highs recently, fell back almost 5% to below 17.4.



On the bond market, the yield on ten-year Treasury bonds stood at 4.63%, up almost five basis points, but its rise was put into perspective by operators.



We can see that the sequence of rate cuts is being postponed rather than postponed, which leads us to continue to expect Treasuries yields to return to around 3.85% by the end of the year", note the UBS teams.



On the value side, Netflix (+0.8%) is back close to its all-time highs just a few hours before the publication of its first-quarter results, which professionals expect to show a solid performance.



Tesla was one of the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 index, as Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock, concerned about the consequences of the postponed launch of the 'Model 2' and the priority now given to the 'Robotaxi'.



