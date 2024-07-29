Wall Street: indices slide back into the red

After a favorable start to the session, the New York Stock Exchange slipped back into the red on Monday morning, in a market that appears nervous ahead of a new salvo of results and a meeting with the Fed.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones was down 0.2% at 40,508.8 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1% at 17,331.5 points.508.8 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1% at 17,331.5 points.



After a spectacular first half to the year, US equity markets have been showing signs of feverishness for just over two weeks.



Since its record high on July 10, the Nasdaq Composite index has corrected by almost 7%, due to sector rotation at the expense of the "Magnificent Seven", which fell by an average of more than 12% over the period.



Investors will be hoping for reassurance from Microsoft, which will publish its results tomorrow evening, followed by Meta on Wednesday and Amazon and Apple on Thursday evening.



A total of 171 S&P 500 companies, and 30 Dow Jones companies including Boeing, Intel and ExxonMobil, will publish their quarterly results over the coming week.



This morning, McDonald's is up 4% after reporting second-quarter earnings of $2.97, down 6% year-on-year, for stable revenues of $6.49 billion (+1% excluding currency effects).



In addition to a flurry of results, the week will be marked by the meeting of the US Federal Reserve's Monetary Policy Committee, which kicks off on Tuesday.



With the US economy slowing but remaining solid, the Fed's statement, due for release on Wednesday, will be closely watched by investors.



In terms of indicators, the most important statistic of the week will be the employment report for July, to be published on Friday before the opening.



Meanwhile, the dollar's rise towards 1.0810 euros is not doing exporters any favors, as the geopolitical context in the Middle East is becoming tense following missile strikes in the Golan Heights.



The greenback's strength is not doing oil any favors either, with a barrel of Texas crude down 1.5% at $76.



