Wall Street: its rise illustrates the concept of perfection

The year-end rally is unfolding like a textbook (no one has ever imagined one so long - 7 weeks - and so perfect), and annual records are falling day by day, so that the Dow Jones and the S&P could well hit all-time highs by Friday, provided the FED issues a final statement tomorrow evening whose tone is perceived as "accommodating".

And in the very particular psychological state that has prevailed on Wall Street since October 27 (investors always see the glass as half full, whatever the context), everything will be a matter of interpretation.... and no matter how hard the FED tries to temper Wall Street's optimism, the market hears no warnings and even thinks the opposite of what is being explained to it.



After a timid start to the session, and as happens day after day, again and again, buyers take over, and prices surge higher at the end of the session: the Nasdaq Composite gains +0.7%, the Nasdaq-100 +0.8% to 16.354.

Here it is, 2% off its all-time high and just 0.5% off a +50% year-to-date, the 2nd-best performance of the 21st century... with 3 sessions left until the '4 Witches', the year is not over.





The S&P500 gained +0.5% to 4,643 (+0.5% and a new annual record), the Dow Jones +0.3% to 36,516pts.



The adage "no surprise = good surprise" worked perfectly on Tuesday after the release of inflation figures deemed rather reassuring and in line with expectations (stable in November, at 4% in core data, +3.1% in gross data): this keeps hopes of future rate cuts alive.

Following this CPI in line with expectations, investors estimate the probability of a quarter-point rate cut in March at around 44%, according to CME Group's FedWatch barometer, compared with around 42% yesterday.



The FOMC is expected to leave interest rates unchanged tomorrow, but its statement could provide some valuable clues as to its rate intentions.



Note, however, a continuing rise in housing costs, a component closely followed by analysts: this rise is linked to the drying-up of supply, as nobody wants to borrow again at 7% after having been able to buy with a 3.5% mortgage rate 2 years ago.

So there are no more sellers, and the solution for solvent buyers is to build a new home.



On the bond front, US bond yields fell slightly (-3.5pts): the 10-year is back to 4.205%, compared with 4.24% the previous day.



