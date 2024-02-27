Wall Street: limited decline after 17 weeks of gains

A small session on Wall Street, with the Nasdaq-100 ending -0.02% down at 17,933, after spending part of the session above the 18,000 mark, well helped by NXP +2.1%, Western Digital +1.8%, Zscaler +2.8%, Illumina +3%, Tesla +3.6%, Micron +4% and Palo-Alto +7.3%.



The Composite fell by 0.13% (to 15,976) and the S&P500 lost 0.38% (to over 5,069), weighed down by Alphabet -4.5%, Walgreen -3.4%, Moderna -2.5% and Charter Com -2.3%.



The start of the session had been promising, with all three US indices in the green, in line with the 17 weeks of record highs that had just elapsed... but the buying relays were lacking over the last 45 minutes (green then dominated the 'tech' sector).



Wall Street finally opted for a 'pause' - for we cannot speak of consolidation for the Dow Jones (at 39.069) or the Nasdaq (-0.15%) as it awaits further economic data this week in the USA, notably on inflation: the publication of the PCE index is scheduled for Thursday February 29.



Core PCE inflation will be particularly closely watched, as its evolution could influence the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decisions (core PCE being one of the statistics most closely watched by the Fed, it is expected to rise by 0.4% in January).



US GDP for the fourth quarter - a 'revised figure' - will also be monitored on Wednesday, following an initial estimate of a 3.3% year-on-year rise, a figure that had exceeded most market forecasts.



On the bond market, yields continued to deteriorate: the '10-year' fell back +4 basis points to 4.29%, and the '2-year' climbed +5 basis points to 4.73%, its worst mark for three months.



