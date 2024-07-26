Wall Street: limited technical rebound and sector rotation

On Wall Street, the week ended well, with the Dow Jones up 1.6%, back above the 40,500 mark, the S&P500 up 1.1%, the Nasdaq up just 1%... and the Russell 2000 topping the chart at 1.7.

On a weekly basis, losses amounted to -2.53% for the Nasdaq, -0.8% for the S&P... and the Dow Jones rose symmetrically by +0.7%.



This rebound will not make us forget Wednesday's "air pocket", nor the results of Alphabet and Tesla, then Dexcom (-41% in 48H).



On the figures front, the long-awaited PCE price index - closely watched by the Fed - reflects a 0.1 point drop in inflation to 2.5% year-on-year, but the 'Core' PCE is stable at 2.6% (excluding energy and food).



The Commerce Department, which publishes these figures, also reports that US household spending rose by 0.3% in June compared with the previous month, while incomes rose by 0.2%.



Consumer sentiment edged up from 66 to 66.4, while the component of households' assessment of their current situation fell to 62.7 from 64.1 in the first estimate and 65.9 in June.

The expectations component came in at 68.8 versus 69.6 in June, while consumers' one-year inflation expectations returned to 2.9%, back in the 2.3% to 3% range that prevailed before the Covid-19 epidemic.



On the rates side, this surge of figures supports T-Bonds with -6Pts towards 4.194% on the '10-yr' and -5.6Pts on the '2-yr' towards 4.387%... and the week's results coincide exactly with today's scores.





