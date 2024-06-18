Wall Street: little change after retail sales figures

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open with little change on Tuesday morning following the release of weaker-than-expected retail sales figures, an indicator that bodes ill for growth.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on the main New York indices are all trading around equilibrium, pointing to an unchanged start to the session.



After declining by 0.2% in April, retail sales rebounded by only 0.1% sequentially in May, according to the Commerce Department.



Economists were expecting growth of 0.3% on average.



These figures, below expectations, could have reassured the markets by putting the hypothesis of an interest rate cut in September back on the table.



According to CME Group's FedWatch barometer, the probability of a rate cut in September has risen to 61.7%, compared with 56.7% the previous day.



The publication of the statistics also sent the yield on 10-year Treasuries back down to 4.24%, its lowest level for almost three months.



Investors are now awaiting the release of industrial production figures, followed by business inventories.



Boosted by gains by Microsoft and Apple, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new records on Monday, increasing their year-to-date gains to nearly 15% and 19% respectively.



