Wall Street: little change, but records at the margin

July 08, 2024 at 11:55 am EDT

The New York Stock Exchange moved slightly higher on Monday, amid a wait-and-see attitude ahead of new inflation data and the kick-off of the earnings season, but this did not prevent it from setting new records at the margin.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones nibbled 0.1% to 39,427.1 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3% to 18,414.2 points, after setting a new all-time high of 18,415.3 points.



U.S. equity markets are emerging from a positive phase that has seen the Nasdaq post ten out of 11 weeks of gains, mainly thanks to the undiminished enthusiasm for AI-related stocks.



Processor manufacturer Nvidia gained over 2%, benefiting from a price target upgrade by UBS, which was supported by the strength of the "Magnificent Seven".



The rise was also due to a rather favorable economic backdrop.



Friday's unsurprising employment figures reinforced the scenario of a rate cut in September, which is now being considered by 69% of traders.



However, investors seem to be more cautiously optimistic from now on, not least because of rising political risk and the hotly contested presidential election in November.



Tomorrow's Congressional hearing of Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, could confirm the prospect of a rate cut after the summer, should inflation continue to move in the right direction.



Thursday will see the release of the latest consumer price figures ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting, scheduled for July 31, which should confirm the recent slowdown in inflation.



Relatively quiet on the statistics front, the week will be marked above all by the start of the quarterly results season, with in particular those of major US banks such as JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup on Friday.



On the bond market, the yield on 10-year US Treasuries rises above 4.29%, while oil prices consolidate after four consecutive sessions of gains, with a barrel of WTI US light crude down 0.8% at $82.5.



