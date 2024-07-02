Wall Street: little variation at the end of the morning

July 02, 2024 at 11:14 am EDT Share

As expected, U.S. equity markets were little changed on Tuesday morning, in the absence of any elements likely to trigger sharp movements after last week's record highs.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones was down less than 0.1% at 39,149.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 17,914.3 points.149.9 points, while the Nasdaq Composite nibbled away 0.2% to 17,914.3 points.



New York's main indices finished higher on Monday for the first session of the second half of the year, continuing their positive momentum since the start of the year.



By gaining nearly 15% since January 1, the S&P 500 has made its 21st best start to the first half of the year since 1900, a performance that could justify a pause on the part of investors.



With no major economic indicators on the agenda today, volumes are relatively limited on Tuesday, with small spreads.



In contrast to yesterday's session, the slight easing on bond markets - a factor to which investors remain very attentive - is nonetheless supporting the trend.



The yield on 10-year US Treasury bonds is down towards 4.43% this morning, having reached almost 4.48% last night, its worst level since the end of May.



With Wall Street now in the second half of the financial year, some strategists are beginning to fear the scenario of a forthcoming correction, given that the New York indices have not suffered a 5% downward movement for almost a year now.



In a recent strategy note, Citi analysts warn of a "summer storm" scenario, accentuated by the risk of a possible slide back into recession.



Unless professionals start betting on a promising crop of second-quarter results, from next week onwards, in the hope of regaining the upward trend in place since the beginning of the year.



On the stock front, Tesla jumps more than 8% after announcing that it delivered a higher-than-expected number of vehicles in the second quarter, good news ahead of its quarterly results.



GE Aerospace rises 1.7% after renewing the mandate of its CEO Lawrence Culp Jr, the man behind GE's recent dismantling, until the end of 2027, or even the end of 2028.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.