Wall Street: moderate late-morning rise

May 09, 2024 at 11:19 am EDT Share

After a hesitant start, Wall Street moved slightly higher on Thursday, bringing it even closer to its record highs, despite the absence of any news likely to move the markets.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones advanced by 0.5% to 39,246.6 points, while the Nasdaq nibbled just under 0.2% to 6,328.7 points.246.6 points, while the Nasdaq nibbled just under 0.2% to 6328.7 points.



With little information on which to base their investment decisions, market participants remain in a wait-and-see mode, in search of the next bullish catalyst likely to reawaken the stock market.



In the meantime, hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut rates remain the main factor behind the upward movement that has been resuming for almost three weeks.



Among the major S&P 500 sectors, real estate was once again the best performer of the session (+1.7%) after its poor performance at the start of the year, while technology recorded the only decline of the day (-0.2%) due to profit-taking on Nvidia (-1.9%).



The only significant statistic on the day's menu was the increase in jobless claims to 231,000 in the week to April 29, up 22,000 on the previous week.



