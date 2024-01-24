Wall Street: more records and still the same leaders

January 24, 2024 at 05:52 pm EST Share

Wall Street sets record after record, but only just:

This makes a 4th record for the S&P500 (+0.1%), but it finishes a long way off its highs for the day (4,868 vs. 4,903).

No suspense for the Nasdaq (+0.36%) and the Nasdaq-100 (+0.55%), but this 5th record could have been more dazzling, with a final score of 17.500 against a zenith of 17,665).



Dow Jones loses -0.25% in the wake of 3M (-3%), Verizon (-2.3%)



The new absolute records of the S&P and Nasdaq are linked, as they have been every day since January 1st, to the soaring of semiconductors, led by Nvidia (+2.5%), which jumped +5% to $628 during the session and broke through the $1.500 bn, i.e. +$300 bn in 'capi' since January 1, i.e. 6 times its anticipated annual sales by 2024 (overall, Nvidia pays 25 times its sales, a ratio never seen before for a stock weighing over $350 bn, the equivalent of LVMH.

For the record, Tesla pays 5.5 times its sales (after flirting with 15 times in April 2022) and Apple 7.5 times.



New records were set by Broadcom (+2.2% to $1,284, Applied Materials +4.2% to $176, AMD +5.9% to $182.5) and by Netflix (+10.7% with no less than 13.2 million subscribers recruited in the fourth quarter, its biggest score since the pandemic).



The optimism surrounding the 'soft landing' scenario is sustained by the strength of US private sector activity: according to S&P Global, growth accelerated in January, with the flash estimate of the composite PMI coming in at 52.3, a seven-month high, after 50.9 for the previous month.



"Expansion was underpinned by service providers, while manufacturers continued to see a fall in output against a backdrop of intensifying supply problems", says S&P Global.



"While it's true that sellers are fretting over valuations in the technology sector, we think estimates for 2024 and 2025 are going to be revised upwards with the wave of AI investment about to hit the market", warns Dan Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities.



In fact, for 3 full months, 100% of Wall Street's performance has been based on a dozen stocks, 3 of which have accounted for 80% of performance since January 1: an ultra-concentration unseen in 140 years.



Tesla disappointed (-3.5% in the 'after hour') with lower-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, with profits reduced by a succession of announcements of lower average selling prices: this is one of the most penalizing aspects of Tesla's price war with Chinese automakers..



The group reported a weak +3% increase in sales and net earnings of $2.48 billion (-39% year-on-year), or 71 cents per share, slightly below the consensus of 73 cents/share.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.