Wall Street: new annual and absolute record highs, WTI -3

December 28, 2023 at 05:04 pm EST Share

U.S. indices ended up overall, with the exception of the Nasdaq, which crumbled in extremis by -0.03% due to Tesla's -3.1% loss.

The S&P and Dow Jones posted their 14th session out of 15 (and 5th in a row), with new absolute records for the Dow Jones (37,778) and the Nasdaq-100 (16,969Pts).778) and for the Nasdaq-100 (16,969Pts).

The 'Dow' climbed +0.15% to 37,710, but this was enough to set a 7th intraday and closing record in 15 days.

Ditto for the S&P500, which with +0.04% to 4,783 validated its best closing of 2023, 13Pts from its January 3, 2020 zenith.

The 'fact' of the day remains the heavy fall in oil (-3% to $71.85), which wipes out all its gains since December 18.



Against a backdrop marked by the absence of a large proportion of investors, a few figures published this afternoon in the US did not deviate Wall Street from its upward trajectory: the Labor Department counted 218.000 new jobless claims in the US in the week ending December 18.

This figure is 12,000 higher than the revised figure for the previous week (206,000 vs. 205,000 initially announced).



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - stood at 212,000 last week, virtually unchanged (-250) from the previous week's revised average.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits rose by 14,000 to 1,875.000 in the previous week, the most recent period available for this statistic.



The US goods trade deficit widened to -$90.3 billion last month, from -$89.6 billion in October, as exports (-3.6%) fell more than imports (-2.1%) month-on-month.

The Commerce Department, which publishes these preliminary estimates, also reported that inventories fell by 0.2% in wholesale trade and by 0.1% in retail trade.

Finally, new home sales promises were unchanged in November, but were down -5.2% year-on-year.



T-Bond yields deteriorated slightly, by +6pts to 3.848%.



Note that gold - an inverse reflection of rates - stagnated below its all-time highs, at around $2,075 per ounce.



