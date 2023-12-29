Wall Street: new annual or absolute records

U.S. indices ended up overall, with the exception of the Nasdaq Composite, which crumbled in extremis by -0.03% (to 15,095) due to Tesla's -3.1% loss.

The S&P and the Dow Jones posted their 14th session out of 15 (and 5th in a row), with the Dow Jones (37,778) and the Nasdaq-100 (16,969) setting new absolute records.

In the end, the Dow managed +0.14% to 37,710, but this was enough to set a 7th intraday and closing record in 15 days.

Ditto for the S&P500, which, with +0.04% to 4,783, validated its best close of 2023, 13 points from its January 3, 2020 zenith.

The "fact" of the day was oil's heavy fall (-3% to $71.85), erasing all its gains since December 18.



Against a backdrop marked by the absence of a large proportion of investors, a few figures published in the United States did not divert Wall Street from its upward trajectory: the Labor Department counted 218,000 new registrations for unemployment benefits last week, up 12,000 on the previous week.



The US goods trade deficit widened to -$90.3 billion last month, from -$89.6 billion in October, as exports (-3.6%) fell more than imports (-2.1%) month-on-month.



The Commerce Department, which is releasing these preliminary estimates, also reports that inventories contracted by 0.2% in wholesale trade and 0.1% in retail trade in November. Finally, promised sales of new homes fell by 5.2% over 12 months.



The yield on T-Bonds fell slightly, by +6 basis points to 3.848%. Note that gold - an inverse reflection of rates - is stagnating below its all-time highs, at around $2,075 per ounce.



