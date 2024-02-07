Wall Street: new highs, cyclicals wake up

U.S. equity markets continued their advance on Wednesday, supported by cyclicals as investors counted on continued robust economic growth.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones advanced 0.5% to 38,707.3 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% to 15,748.6 points.707.3 points, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9% to 15,748.6 points, after hitting a new all-time high.



With a gain of 0.7% to 4991.4 points, the S&P 500 also set new records and moved ever closer to the uncharted 5000-point level.



Solid economic statistics recently published in the USA, together with a fairly robust earnings season, are driving investors towards sectors associated with economic growth.



Materials (+0.9%), Industrials (+0.7%) and Consumer Discretionary (+0.9%) are thus leading the markets.



Gains remain limited, however, as investors remain cautious at a time when the pace of corporate earnings releases is accelerating.



Ford gains over 2% following better-than-expected quarterly results, despite the UAW strike, and a positive outlook for 2024.



Yum! Brands gained 3.7% after lacklustre results, but the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell was optimistic, forecasting that it would pass the 60,000-restaurant mark worldwide during 2024.



Uber was stable after reporting attributable net profit of $1.4 billion for the final quarter of 2023, and an adjusted EBITDA margin that improved by 1.2 points to 3.4%, a new all-time high.



Bucking the trend, Snap - the owner of messaging app Snapchat - fell 30% after reporting disappointing results and forecasts.



According to UBS data, 71% of S&P companies that published their accounts exceeded consensus, with average EPS growth of 10%, driven mainly by the technology sector (+40%).



On the statistics front, the U.S. trade deficit widened slightly to $62.2 billion in December, compared with $61.9 billion in November, according to Commerce Department figures.



In the energy sector, the price of a barrel of Texas light crude was little changed, nibbling 0.2% to $73.4 following the announcement of a new weekly rise in crude oil inventories



