Wall Street: new record highs after unemployment figures

The New York Stock Exchange set new highs on Thursday, with the announcement of a rise in jobless claims boosting hopes of further interest rate cuts in the United States.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones advanced 0.2% to 37,730.5 points, after setting a new all-time high above 37,740.5 points.730.5 points, after setting a new all-time record above 37,740.5 points, while the Nasdaq gained almost 0.3% to 15,138.3 points, just a few hundred points from its all-time peak at the end of 2021.



Investors were reassured this morning by the publication of statistics confirming that the job market was continuing to ease, a phenomenon lending credence to the scenario of a soft landing for the economy.



The Labor Department counted 218,000 new jobless claims in the United States in the week to December 18, a figure up by 12,000 week-on-week.



Yields on US Treasuries rose, and the dollar rebounded in response to this statistic, which points to an easing of the Fed's monetary policy.



According to Fedwatch data, the probability of an interest rate cut next March still stands at almost 73%, confirming expectations of an imminent rate cut.



Since the Federal Reserve's change of strategy in mid-December, New York's three main indices have been flying from record to record.



For the year 2023 as a whole, the Dow Jones is currently up nearly 14%, the S&P 500 is up 24% and the Nasdaq is up over 44%.



The dollar's recovery penalized commodity and gold prices, with the contract for a barrel of US light crude (WTI) losing 1.2% to $73.2, while the yellow metal consolidated by 0.3% to $2086.4.



