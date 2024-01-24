Wall Street: new records in the wake of Netflix

The New York Stock Exchange set new records on Wednesday, benefiting from Netflix's solid results, which reinforced investors' optimism in technology stocks.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones advanced 0.3% to 38,023.2 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% to 15,566.4 points.



In earnings news, Netflix last night announced quarterly results well above consensus, prompting financial analysts to revise their estimates of the streaming video giant upwards.



With a gain of over 12%, the stock is by far the biggest riser on the S&P 500 index at the start of the day.



Almost as spectacular was the surge of Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML, which jumped 7% following the announcement of a tripling of orders in the fourth quarter.



AMD's rebound (+4%) also confirms the current good form of the chip sector, with analysts at New Street Research announcing that they had switched to buy on the processor manufacturer.



The earnings season is now in full swing, and Tesla and IBM's accounts will be closely watched after the market closes this evening, while we await Intel's tomorrow.



Today's economic indicators are rather robust, with S&P Global's composite PMI coming in at 52.3 in flash estimate for January, a seven-month high, after 50.9 for the previous month.



