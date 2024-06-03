Wall Street: no clear trend after ISM data

The New York Stock Exchange was without a clear trend on Monday at the start of a session driven by mixed economic indicators, as investors awaited the major events scheduled for the rest of the week.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones fell by 0.4% to 38,514.5 points, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.2% to 16,767.6 points.



Just after the opening, investors took note of S&P Global's manufacturing PMI, which came in at 51.3 for the past month, compared with a final figure of 50 for April.



The picture is very different with the ISM, which shows that the contraction in the US manufacturing sector has deepened, with an index that came in at 48.7 last month, compared with 49.2 in April, while the consensus was for an index averaging around 49.8.



In reaction to this latest indicator, which argues in favor of a Fed rate cut, the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell back below 4.42%, while the dollar, however, widened its losses against the euro.



The week's main event, however, falls on Friday, with the eagerly awaited monthly US employment report.



The market is expecting 180,000 jobs to be created in May, according to consensus, which would mark relative stability compared with the 175,000 recorded the previous month.



A lower-than-expected figure would give hope that the Fed will cut rates as early as September, which could be positive for the market.



