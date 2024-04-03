Wall Street: no trend, but oil and gold rise

April 03, 2024 at 05:05 pm EDT Share

Wall Street ended the session directionless, with the S&P500 up by 0.11% and the Dow Jones down by the same amount.



The Nasdaq'100, which had turned the tide upwards from -0.25% to +0.5% at mid-session, lost all of its advantage between 21:10 and 21:15, before clawing back 0.2% to 18,160.

The session was marked by Intel's unexpected fall (-8.2%) following the publication of a $7.1 billion loss in its foundry division (which, by contrast, is making the fortunes of ASML or TSCMC... which suffered no damage from last night's 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan).

Micron climbed +4.3%, AMD gained 1.2%.



Little movement on the bond front: US T-Bonds edged up +1Pts to 4.36% (after peaking at 4.43% around 3.30pm)... which, however, corresponds to the worst closing mark seen since 11/27/2023.

On the figures front, S&P Global's composite PMI came in at 52.1 in final figures, compared with 52.2 in flash estimates and 52.5 in February



S&P Global points out that, while manufacturing output rose at its fastest pace in almost two years, growth in services activity eased, with the PMI falling from 52.3 to 51.7 month-on-month.

We'll have to keep a close eye on the impact of rising oil prices, which peaked at $86.2 before ending at $85.6 on the NYMEX, its highest score since 10/25/2023.

Gold followed suit, testing $2,300/Oz (all-time high), while silver ended at a 2-year high of $27 (best close since March 8, 2022).





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.