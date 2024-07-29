Wall Street: no trend, federal debt passes $35,000bn

Wall Street ended with no real trend after more than 6 hours of vacillating between green and red: in the end, the Nasdaq gained 0.1% (after initially gaining up to +0.8%), the S&P500 gained +0.08%, while the Dow Jones lost -0.12%.



So no real trend, but a stronger Dollar (+0.25%) didn't help exporters.

The Nasdaq-100 gained +0.19% to 19.060Pts in the wake of On Semiconductor +15.5%, Tesla +5.6% (positive opinion from JP-Morgan), Dexcom +5.4% (after -42% last week), Charter Com +2.6%... and Alphabet +1.5%, the only 'GAFAM to post more than 0.3% this Monday.



Since its July 10 high, the Nasdaq Composite index has corrected by almost 7%, with the seven tech giants (Nvidia loses -1.3% this evening), which were the main contributors to Wall Street's rise over the last year and a half, down by more than 12%.



This week will be by far the busiest of the earnings season, with a total of 171 S&P 500 components, including 30 Dow Jones companies, due to publish their second-quarter figures.

At this stage, 78% of the US companies that have already published earnings have exceeded analysts' expectations, compared with an average of 74% over the last ten years.



Microsoft, the world's second-largest market capitalization, will publish its accounts tomorrow evening, followed by Meta on Wednesday, then Amazon and Apple on Thursday evening.

Given that these four stocks alone account for almost 20% of the S&P's weighting, and that they are largely held by institutional investors, any disappointments could lead to further sell-offs, along the lines of Alphabet's heavily punished publication last week.



The dollar's rise (towards 1.0820/E) leads us to consider the geopolitical context in the Middle East, which is becoming so tense that Emmanuel Macron is calling on Israel and Lebanon to "avoid escalation".



Peace seems to be in serious jeopardy (if you can call a situation where missiles and rockets have been flying over the border for months, mostly causing civilian casualties, 'peace').

Many countries - including France - are calling on their nationals to leave Lebanon, Israel and Palestine as soon as possible.



Beyond geopolitics, summer is traditionally a good time to question the dynamics of the global economy - with the resurgence of worries about China - and the return of questions about the rise of technology stocks, particularly those that have benefited from the AI craze', points out Christopher Dembik, investment strategy advisor at Pictet AM.



Wall Street is not experiencing a great deal of suspense on the eve of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The US bond markets have made a positive start to the week, with -2.8pts on the '2034' T-Bond to 4.172%, while the '2-year' ended unchanged.



No change in rates is expected on Wednesday, but professionals are hoping that Chairman Jerome Powell will open the door to a possible rate cut in September.



Note: the amount of federal debt passed the $35,000 billion mark over the weekend, with the total rising to over $35,004 billion on Monday.



