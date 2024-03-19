Wall Street: oil stocks in the lead, but tech weighs down

March 19, 2024 at 12:37 pm EDT Share

The New York Stock Exchange traded on a mixed note on Tuesday morning, with oil stocks holding up well, offset by profit-taking in technology on the eve of the Fed's announcements.



At midday, the Dow Jones was up 0.5% at 38,993.4 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 16,067.6 points.993.4 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% at 16,067.6 points.



Investors are adopting a cautious stance as the Federal Reserve began its two-day monetary policy meeting (FOMC) this morning.



At the end of its deliberations, the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged tomorrow, but its statement and the press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could provide investors with valuable clues as to the future trajectory of rates.



While awaiting the central bank's verdict, oil stocks in particular stood out, with a rise of over 1% in the S&P index that measures them.



On the energy market, U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) continued its bullish rally, climbing above $83.5 (+1%) to new highs since the start of the year.



In contrast to the oil index, the technology sector is suffering from precautionary selling ahead of the Fed's announcements, which could disappoint investors by suggesting fewer rate cuts than expected.



Despite a convincing developers' conference, Nvidia's share price is consolidating by almost 3% after soaring by over 79% in the last three months.



Among the indicators of the day were the latest residential construction figures, which showed that both housing starts (+10.3%) and building permits (+1.9%) were back on the rise in February.



The surge in oil prices did not trigger a sell-off in US Treasury bonds, with the yield on 10-year paper stabilizing at around 4.31%, compared with 4.34% the previous day.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.