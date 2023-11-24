Wall Street: on an indecisive note, between energy and techs

November 24, 2023 at 11:17 am EST

The New York Stock Exchange is trading in mixed order on Friday, with renewed appetite for energy stocks offset by the reflux of tech giants following their recent rally.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones is up 0.3%, but the Nasdaq Composite is down 0.2% at 14,231.4 points.231.4 points.



Technology stocks are suffering some profit-taking after their strong gains in recent months, especially the 'Magnificent Seven' (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia), which have largely driven the markets this year.



The P/E (12-month forward price/earnings) ratios of the Magnificent Seven are now 1.7 times higher than the S&P 500 median, which is well above the historical trend", point out the teams at La Financière de l'Echiquier.



Alphabet (-1.5%), Nvidia (-1.4%), Apple (-1%) and Meta (-0.8%) were the biggest decliners in the S&P 500 index at the start of the session.



Closed yesterday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wall Street will close three hours early today, at 1:00 p.m. (New York time).



The energy sector was the top performer (+1%), helped by a slight upturn in oil prices less than a week ahead of the Opec+ meeting. Chevron and ExxonMobil benefited, gaining around 1%.



The basic resources (+0.6%), healthcare (+0.5%) and finance (+0.5%) sectors also contributed to gains in the market's traditional sphere.



Black Friday, the promotional day that kicks off the end-of-year shopping season, was only moderately successful for the retail sector.



Shares in Walmart, the US retail giant, rose by 0.4%, but Amazon shares lost almost 0.6%.



Yields on Treasuries eased slightly, without breaking out of the narrow range in which they have been trading for almost two weeks, due to the prospect of an end to the Fed's rate hike cycle.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 4.48%, compared with 4.44% a week ago, the day after the markets closed for Thanksgiving.



Published in the morning, the S&P Global PMI index measuring activity in the private sector held steady in the expansion zone in November, at a preliminary estimate of 50.7, unchanged from October.



On the foreign exchange market, the dollar fell against the euro, as the greenback continued to suffer from the U.S. rate cap against a backdrop of persistent deceleration in inflation.



For the week as a whole, reduced to just three and a half sessions, the Dow is currently up 1.2%, while the Nasdaq is up around 0.8%.



