Wall Street: optimism continues, Boeing in the spotlight

November 20, 2023 at 11:28 am EST

After three consecutive weeks of gains, the US equity markets continued their upward trend on Monday morning, buoyed by the strong performance of a number of market heavyweights, including Boeing, Microsoft and Nvidia.



At the end of the morning, the Dow Jones was up 0.3% at 35,043.7 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.7% at 14,230.2 points.



With the S&P 500 up by almost 10% over the past three weeks, investors seem to be approaching Thanksgiving week with confidence, as it kicks off the year-end holiday season.



The Thanksgiving period, which will see US markets close on Thursday and only open for a shortened session on Friday, is generally not conducive to risk-taking.



While little seems likely to make markets react, a few catalysts are moving several Wall Street heavyweights this Monday.



Boeing climbed 4%, the Dow's biggest gainer, after analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded their recommendation, expecting the aircraft manufacturer's aircraft deliveries to accelerate.



Microsoft follows (+1.4%) after recruiting OpenAI founder Sam Altman, who was abruptly dismissed by the AI start-up's board of directors over the weekend.



Nvidia (+0.8%) is back towards its all-time highs on the eve of its results, which analysts believe could be accompanied by a positive outlook.



On the economic front, the index of leading indicators continued to fall in October, as announced by the Conference Board on Monday, which sees in this the prospect of a short-term recession.



This leading index fell by 0.8% to 103.9 last month, following a 0.7% decline in September, which seems to lend credence to the scenario of an end to the Fed's rate-tightening cycle.



