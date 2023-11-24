Wall Street: rather positive, +1% weekly, VIX at 4-year low

Wall Street closes on an indecisive note, but the bias comes out slightly positive with +0.33% on the Dow Jones and especially -3% on the 'VIX', which closes at its lowest point of 2023 and registers its best mark since late December 2019, at 12.45, which clearly places it in the 'zone of complacency'.



The S&P500 grabs +0.06% (16th session out of 19 up) and concludes a 4th positive week (weekly gain of +1%).

The Nasdaq retreats by the same amount (-0.1%) in the wake of Nvidia -1.9%, Alphabet -1.3%, Meta -1%, Apple -0.7%... Hard to justify the -3% VIX in these conditions.



The US markets only reopened for a short session on Black Friday (close at 7pm), the day that kicks off the holiday trading frenzy.



In the absence of most traders, the indicators on the agenda were published with general indifference: the flash PMI index stabilized slightly above the critical 50-point threshold since September (+0.2% to 50.8), but the manufacturing PMI fell into contraction territory at 49.4 (versus 49.9 expected).



T-Bonds nevertheless rallied by +7pts to 4.48%, which did nothing for the dollar, which fell by -0.3%: the euro rallied to 1.0935.



