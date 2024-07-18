Wall Street: rebound aborted, GAFAMs still struggling

July 18, 2024 at 05:31 pm EDT Share

After a few inexpensive buybacks at the very start of the session following the semiconductor slump the previous day (-7.1% for the SOXX), the initial gains (+0.3% on average) quickly faded, and sellers took over.



In the end, the Dow Jones (-1.3%) suffered the heaviest profit-taking on Thursday (along with JP-Morgan -2.8%).

The Nasdaq gave up 0.7% and the S&P 500 almost -0.8% to 5,444 (after retreating almost -1.2% to around 5,523).



The Nasdaq -100 dropped a further -0.5% (after -2.8% yesterday) in the wake of Idexx Labs -5.2%, Dexcom -3.4%, Autodesk -3.2%, AMD -2.3%, Amazon -2.2%, Apple -2.1%, Alphabet -1.8%, Micron -1.7%.



Declines not really offset by rebounds from Meta +3% (after -5.7% the previous day), Broadcom +2.9%, Nvidia +2.6%, Intel +1.1%



The star of the day was DR Horton with +10%, and its rival Pulte Group followed at a distance with +2.5%, Lennar gained +2%, but Beazer Homes dropped -2.6%.



Renewed trade tensions with China, particularly in view of Donald Trump's election in November, pushed the dollar back, which broke several supports yesterday, allowing the euro (-0.2%) to hold on to contact with 1.0915 and confirm the crossing of important medium-term resistance.



There were figures at 2:30 p.m. in the US: manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region rose overall in July, according to the local Fed survey, with its Philly Fed diffusion index of general current activity up 13 points to 13.9.



The new orders and shipments sub-indices both turned positive: the former rose 23 points to 20.7, its highest level since March 2022, and the latter jumped 35 points to 27.8, the highest since May 2022.



Businesses also reported an increase in employment for the first time since October, with the corresponding sub-index rising 18 points to 15.2, its highest level since October 2022.



However, the Labor Department announced that it had recorded 243,000 new US jobless claims in the week to July 8, up 20,000 on the previous week, whose level was revised upwards from 222 to 223,000.



On the bond front, T-Bonds fell +5.5pts to 4.2030%, while the 30-year bond jumped +6.5pts to 4.423%.

On the oil front, WTI (US light crude) lost 0.5% to $83, but remains on course for a sixth consecutive week of gains.



The ounce of gold (-0.81% towards $2,450) nevertheless confirms the successful breakout of the previous record of $2,450/Oz.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.