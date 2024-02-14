Wall Street: rebound in sight after yesterday's decline

The New York Stock Exchange is set to rebound on Wednesday morning from yesterday's steep decline, triggered by poor inflation figures and doubts about the Fed's rate path.



Half an hour before the opening, futures contracts on New York's main indices were up between 0.2% and 0.5%, heralding an opening in positive territory.



The S&P 500 - the benchmark index for US equity managers - had ended yesterday's session down 1.4%, breaking the psychological 5,000-point barrier following the announcement of a less pronounced than expected slowdown in January's consumer price index.



Tiffany Wilding, economist at PIMCO, commented: "This report reaffirms our view that the US Federal Reserve will not cut rates until the middle of the year, or even later".



From the analyst's point of view, the re-acceleration in prices in the most persistent categories of the statistics, namely basic services, should give Jerome Powell and his staff cause for concern.



The probability, according to market participants, of a first rate cut as early as next month fell sharply, to 8.5% from 76.9% a month earlier, according to CME's Fedwatch survey.



Investors should nonetheless be reassured by the overnight recovery of the major European stock markets, which are all regaining ground today.



The stock market could also benefit from some cheap buybacks after the previous day's losses, even though the results period is drawing to a close and there are no major economic events on today's agenda.



In short, investors may be hard-pressed to find any new reasons to extend the year-to-date momentum, which has already seen the S&P gain nearly 4%.



Many strategists, however, believe that there is no reason why the stock market's positive momentum should come to a halt, given the current buoyant environment.



The higher-than-expected inflation figures do not alter our central scenario of a soft landing for growth accompanied by a slowdown in inflation and a 100 basis point cut in Fed rates this year, probably starting in the second quarter", assures Mark Haefele, CIO of UBS's wealth management arm.



Among stocks to watch, Kraft Heinz is expected to fall after reporting a 5.3% drop in operating profit to 1.65 billion for the last quarter of 2023.



Uber, on the other hand, is expected to jump 7% after announcing the launch of a share buyback program worth up to seven billion dollars.



