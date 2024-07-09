Wall Street: record after record

July 09, 2024 at 01:34 am EDT Share

Wall Street is off to a good start this week, with record after record: the Nasdaq Composite set its 25th annual record (18,417 at peak, then +0.28% to 18,403 at close) and the S&P500 its 35th (5,583 at peak, then +0.1% to 5,572 at close).



Stainless optimism seems to have been well established for a week, ahead of new inflation indicators and the kick-off of quarterly earnings at the end of the week.



The Nasdaq was propelled to new heights by the unavoidable titans of the S&P and semiconductors: Qualcomm (+1%), Nvidia (+1.9%), Broadcom (+2.5%), AMD (+4%), then Intel (+6.1%). It should be noted that the very exclusive circle of $1,000 billion global "capis" was enlarged on Monday with the addition of Taiwanese giant TSMC (+1.4%).



Tuesday's session will be dominated by the Congressional hearing of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: he could confirm the prospect of a rate cut after the summer, should inflation continue to move in the right direction.



On Thursday, US consumer prices will be published ahead of the Fed's next strategy meeting, scheduled for July 31. These figures should confirm the recent slowdown in inflation.



Finally, the second-quarter earnings season kicks off on Thursday with PepsiCo and Delta Airlines, followed by JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.