Wall Street: record after record
Stainless optimism seems to have been well established for a week, ahead of new inflation indicators and the kick-off of quarterly earnings at the end of the week.
The Nasdaq was propelled to new heights by the unavoidable titans of the S&P and semiconductors: Qualcomm (+1%), Nvidia (+1.9%), Broadcom (+2.5%), AMD (+4%), then Intel (+6.1%). It should be noted that the very exclusive circle of $1,000 billion global "capis" was enlarged on Monday with the addition of Taiwanese giant TSMC (+1.4%).
Tuesday's session will be dominated by the Congressional hearing of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell: he could confirm the prospect of a rate cut after the summer, should inflation continue to move in the right direction.
On Thursday, US consumer prices will be published ahead of the Fed's next strategy meeting, scheduled for July 31. These figures should confirm the recent slowdown in inflation.
Finally, the second-quarter earnings season kicks off on Thursday with PepsiCo and Delta Airlines, followed by JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup on Friday.
