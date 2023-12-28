Wall Street: record after record, the $ breaks through its supports

There's no suspense: the initial gains 'held' until the final bell, with no catalyst or upset to disrupt the bullish inertia at work for the past two months. The optimism aroused by expectations of Fed rate cuts is prolonging the end-of-year rally in US equities.



Wall Street thus posted another session of gains (the 13th in a series of 14), with a marginal gain of +0.16% for the Nasdaq Composite, at 15.099, and a 0.3% rise for the Dow Jones, which set a double all-time intraday and closing record at 37,656.



The S&P500 (+0.14%) closed with an all-time high of 4,781, 0.7% off its all-time high (just above 4,800). With a gain of over 24% since January 1, it posted, at this stage, one of its best quarterly performances since 2020.



The CBOE VIX volatility index, often presented as the barometer of fear, fell back below the 12.5-point threshold (-4.3% to 12.4), a level close to its lows for the year and the December 2019 lows.



The S&P's rise was held back by the downturn in the energy sector in the wake of a -2% decline in WTI, which fell back below $74 (Marathon -1.4%, Valero or Halliburton -1%).



Despite the absence of key elements, the US bond markets continued their upward trend: the yield on 10-year Treasuries erased -7.8 basis points to return to 3.81%.



Looking ahead to 2024, the US stock market still has potential in terms of yield, but valuations remain high, not least because of fears about the economy, say analysts at



Still penalized by bets that the Fed will ease rates by a minimum of six times, the dollar is devaluing decisively against the euro (up symmetrically by +0.6% to 1.112). It is retreating uniformly against the other major currencies ($-Index -0.45% to 100.90, the lowest since 27/07), validating a signal of continued decline towards the '100', and possibly 94 if current expectations concerning the Fed are not belied.



