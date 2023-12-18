Wall Street: record highs at the margin to start the week

The New York Stock Exchange set new record highs on Monday, with investors still welcoming the prospect of Fed monetary easing as early as next year.



In late morning trading, the Dow Jones gained 0.1% to 37,357.9 points after a new high of 37,384.5, while the Nasdaq Composite recovered 0.2% to 14,850.7, slightly below a new all-time high of 14,884.6.850.7 points, slightly below a new all-time high reached at 14,884.6 points.



Since last week, investors have begun to accept that the Fed could make three or even four rate cuts in 2024, a scenario favorable to economic activity and therefore to the equity markets.



Personally, I expect the first rate cuts to come in the spring, and I think they will be larger than the market is currently anticipating", says Steven Bell, Chief Economist at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.



Some strategists believe that, beyond the effects of rate cuts, the bullish potential of the markets should also be fuelled by earnings growth.



Lombard Odier's teams are currently forecasting a 5% to 10% upside potential for US equities, supported by earnings growth.



Technical factors still seem favorable for the S&P 500, which has regained its moving averages after the summer correction", explains Edmund Ng, Head of Equities Strategy



"The emerging weakness of the US dollar and short-term yields, combined with the solid behavior of credit spreads, suggests that risk appetite will be maintained in the market over the coming months", adds the analyst.



On the value side, major technology groups such as Netflix (+3.3%) and Meta (+2.8%) remain among the main contributors to this latest session of gains.



Treasuries yields are recovering slightly, to around 3.95% for the ten-year, but are still trading at almost five-month lows.



On the oil market, crude prices rebounded sharply, by almost 3% to $73.5 a barrel for US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI), supporting energy heavyweights such as Chevron (+1%), ExxonMobil (+1.7%) and Halliburton (+2%).



