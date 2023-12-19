Wall Street: records of all kinds pile up inexorably

The race for absolute records seems unstoppable on Wall Street, with another shower of records: the Dow Jones finished on a high note, up +0.68% at 37.558 (record), as did the S&P500, which gained +0.6% to 4,768 (annual high and +24% since January 1st), and the Nasdaq broke the 15,000 barrier.



It's a rare fact that none of the 500 stocks in the S&P lost more than 2% on December 19th... We'd have to check whether this has happened even once in the past year.



The Nasdaq-100 (+0.5%) achieves a double feat: it breaks an all-time record (at just over 16,800) and then beats its best annual performance of the century with an overall score of +53.7%.



The S&P500's tech stocks segment posts +57%, the 'SOX' +60% and the '7 Fantastics' now well over the 75% mark (compared with +12% for the other 493 components.... and excluding the 25 biggest 'capis', the remaining 475 are... zero).



The 'titans' continue to beat the Nasdaq and S&P500: Meta gained +1.7%, Netflix +1.8%, Tesla +2%... and Apple contented itself with +0.5%, but the stock is within 1% of a new record.



Since Friday, several Fed members have tried to temper Wall Street's euphoria by judging market expectations too optimistic.... but they are not being 'heard', and record liquidity flows have been rushing into equities since last Friday ($10bn into the 'S&P500' index ETF, which attracted $50bn in 2023).

Last Friday, New York Fed President John Williams cooled the markets' ardor by declaring that it was 'premature' to consider a Fed rate cut as early as March.



His counterpart at the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, echoed this view, saying that there was nothing "imminent" about an easing of the Fed's monetary policy.



It's true that some investors are going so far as to envisage ten rate cuts by 2024, a scenario considered exaggerated by some given the persistence of inflation.



On the economic front, the upturn in housing starts (+14.8%) shows that the US real estate market is behaving paradoxically: first-time buyers are absent, no one is selling their property to buy another at twice the price (hence the shortage), so solvent buyers are building homes to their liking.



On the other hand, US housing permits - which are supposed to foreshadow future housing starts - fell by 2.5%.



Investors are now clearly dominated by 'animal spirits', and all indicators point to overheated markets (the 'fear & greed index' is now in the 'extreme greed' zone)... but confidence appears to be at a peak, with 3 days to go before the release of the US PCE inflation index.

On the bond market, the bullish rally of recent weeks is taking a slight breather, but this remains a matter of consolidation or simple technical pullback: the yield on 10-year Treasuries remains unchanged at 3.9200% on Tuesday.



