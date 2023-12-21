Wall-Street: regains full confidence after GDP figures

Wall Street rallied a little, the day after a hole in the market caused by a massive put purchase on the S&P500, which forced the market maker to hedge by selling a large number of S&P ETFs, causing the index to fall by -1.5%.



US indices rebounded, but only partially, with gains limited to 0.87% for the Dow Jones, 1% for the S&P500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq (in the wake of the SOX index, which soared +2.8% thanks to Micron with +8.6%, Dexcom +5.3%, AMD +3.3%, Intel +2.9%, Broadcom +1.5%.



In light of the series of figures published on Thursday, the scenario of a soft landing is gaining more support than ever: US growth has been revised downwards for the third quarter, from 5.2% annualized to 4.9% (final estimate).



The Atlanta Fed's economic barometer points to growth returning to an annualized 2.7% in Q4.

But what the market particularly appreciated was the lowering of inflation estimates by the Commerce Department, which calculated that core prices had risen by just 2% in the third quarter.

November was marked by a further deterioration in the Philly Fed index, which stood at -10.5 this month versus -5.9 in November, whereas economists were expecting it to be around -3.



The sub-index measuring the evolution of new orders received by companies moved back into the red zone, at -25.6 versus +1.3 last month, as did the employment component, which fell from +0.8 to -1.7 month-on-month.

The indicator covering prices paid, on the other hand, rose to +25.1 from +14.8 in November.



The Conference Board's index of leading indicators fell by -0.5% in November (after -1% in October).

Weekly jobless claims were virtually unchanged (+2,000 to 205.000) at the end of the week to December 11.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came out at 212,000 last week, down by 1,500 on the previous week's revised average.



