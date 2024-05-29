Wall Street: renewed concerns about inflation and interest rates

Wall Street is set to start the day lower on Wednesday morning, once again bearing the brunt of rising bond yields, which are not far off their recent highs.



Half an hour before the opening, futures on New York's main indices were down between 0.6% and 0.9%, suggesting a sharply lower start to the session.



Equities, led by technology, are likely to suffer once again from the rise in long-term yields in the face of renewed concerns about inflation and interest rates.



The sell-off in the US bond market continues for the third session in a row, keeping yields on the rise.



The yield on 10-year Treasuries broke through the 4.57% barrier this morning, an increase of more than 20 basis points over the past two weeks.



This umpteenth warning shot from the bond compartment has rekindled questions about the evolution of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy.



Faced with persistent inflation, some analysts fear that the Fed will keep rates high throughout the year, and even into 2025.



The announcement of a rebound in inflation in Germany has accelerated the upward movement in long-term government bond yields, with the German Bund yield hitting an annual peak of almost 2.65%.



This sudden burst of volatility reminds investors that a severe correction in government bond yields is still possible, with potentially serious consequences for equity markets.



Against this backdrop, investors should be paying close attention on Friday to the evolution of PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.



These figures should show a slight slowdown in price rises, but not enough to envisage an imminent rate cut in June or July, for example.



In the euro zone, preliminary consumer price data for May will also be released on Friday.



