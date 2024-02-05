Wall Street: resilient in the face of soaring interest rates

Wall Street finished lower, but nothing spectacular given the tension in rates, which has reached almost +30Pts in 2 sessions.

T-Bonds tightened by +13pts to 4.153% (the highest since 19 and 24/01) from 3.86% last Thursday.

The Dow Jones gave up 0.7%, the S&P500 -0.3%, the Nasdaq Composite shed just 0.20%, just below 15,600pts... an astonishing resilience given the surge in treasury yields.



Under other circumstances, such a brutal turnaround in bond prices could have plunged stock market indices by more than 1%.



But the paradox can be resolved by adopting a risk-on stance, which is still very much alive on equities as one statistic follows another, each more robust than the last, and today's were no exception to the rule.... and in particular the employment figures published on Friday.



The ISM index published on Monday showed stronger-than-expected growth in activity in the 'services' sector in January, at 53.4 after 50.5 in December.

The 'composite' PMI index also recovered to a 6-month high of 52, compared with 50 the previous month.



Bonds were able to react to statements by Jerome Powell, indicating that more evidence of a sustained downward trend in inflation would be needed to justify a cut in key rates.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stressed that a resilient economy could postpone the timing of monetary easing.



