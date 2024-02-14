Wall Street: semiconductors resolutely lead the rebound

Tuesday's bout of stress has already been forgotten (VIX down -9.3% to 14.3): the buyers are already back, and today's list of favorite stocks looks an awful lot like it did in February 2023 or last November/December... then that of the last 5 weeks of gains on Wall Street.



Before we even look at the main indices, let's note that the 'SOXX' locomotive (semiconductor ETF) is roaring back with a gain of +2.3%, 2.5 times higher than the average rise in the 'S&P' (+0.95% to 5,000Pts 'round').000Pts).

The Dow Jones, with few tech stocks, gained just 0.4%, but the Nasdaq recovered +1.3% (after -1.7% on Tuesday) and climbed towards 15,860.



Note that Nvidia (+2.5% at $470) took the 3rd largest capitalization on the US market from Alphabet (+0.5% only) with $1.830 billion, and is closing in on a +50% rise since January 1: this represents +$650 billion in 'capi' in 6 weeks... equivalent to 10 times its anticipated sales in 2024 (20 times those of 2023).

Nvidia follows in its wake Illumina +5.2%, AMD +4.2%, On Semiconductor +3.9%, Applied Materials +3.3%, Qualcomm +2.6%, Intel +2.4%.



Investors have already forgotten that the day before, a less favorable than expected CPI had served as a pretext for some profit-taking on semiconductors (+20% in a straight line since January 4)... and was accompanied by a sudden rise in yields (+18pts on the '2-yr' to 4.655% at 10pm on Tuesday, compared with 4% at the end of December 2023).



After breaking through 4.315% on Tuesday evening, US 10-yr T-Bonds eased -5.6pts to around 4.26%, with the '2-yr' erasing -8pts to 4.585%.

No statistics on the agenda today, but unemployment figures will be closely scrutinized tomorrow.



