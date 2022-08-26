Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. Dow Jones Industrial
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DJI   US2605661048

DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time USA  -  04:58 2022-08-26 pm EDT
32283.40 PTS   -3.03%
After hours
 0.00%
32283.40 PTS
05:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks as Powell's speech spooks investors
RE
05:04pFinancials Down After Jackson Hole Speech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59pUS Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street sinks as Powell's speech spooks investors

08/26/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The Dow shed more than 1,000 points as Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday after Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he signaled the central bank would keep raising interest rates and wouldn't stop until inflation was under control.

"We must keep at it until the job is done."

The Dow lost 3%. The S&P 500 fell three and a third percent, while the Nasdaq dropped nearly 4%.

Tim Pagliara, chief investment officer at CapWealth, said Powell's remarks dashed hopes the Fed might ease up on its aggressive approach to interest rate hikes in the near term.

"Chairman Powell essentially canceled Christmas. He told everybody, we're going to have to pay for the inflation that's in the system and that it's going to be painful. He gave a very short, succinct message. His prior messages said that he couldn't control supply and supply is what problems are dealing with inflation? And so now he is going to have to do the hard work of, you know, the demand destruction. And that demand destruction will affect any everyone through much, much higher interest rates."

High-growth tech stocks led the declines after rallying the previous day in anticipation of Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole central banking conference.

Shares of Dell Technologies fell as it joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings.

Affirm Holdings tumbled after the buy-now-pay-later lender forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, underscoring the broader downturn in the fortunes of the once high-flying fintech sector.


© Reuters 2022
All news about DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
05:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street sinks as Powell's speech spooks investors
RE
05:04pFinancials Down After Jackson Hole Speech -- Financials Roundup
DJ
04:59pUS Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
04:49pUS Stocks Tumble Friday Following Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
04:32pDJIA Falls 4.22% This Week to 32283.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:09pUS Oil Rig Count Increases by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
04:00pAdjustable-Rate Mortgage Application Share Hits 15-Year High as Homebuyers Seek Financi..
MT
03:49pUS Stocks Tumble Ahead of Friday's Close Following Fed Chief Powell's Hawkish Speech
MT
03:21pTop Cryptocurrencies Fall; Bitcoin Retreats Below $21,000
MT
02:54pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for August 26
MT
More news
News of the index components DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
05:41pAN INDUSTRY UNLIKE ANY OTHER : 5 facts about the energy sector
PU
05:34pINSIDER SELL : Walmart
MT
05:19pWall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
RE
04:32pINSIDER SELL : Salesforce
MT
04:20pINSIDER SELL : Travelers Companies
MT
03:47p3M Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA and S&P 500 So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pBankruptcy Judge Rules 3M Company Cannot Use Aearo's Bankruptcy to Halt 230,000 Lawsuit..
MT
More news
Chart DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
Dow Jones Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 44.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.23%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 268.09 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
NIKE, INC. 108.28 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
INTEL CORPORATION 33.36 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 165.23 Delayed Quote.-4.99%
3M COMPANY 129.14 Delayed Quote.-9.54%
Heatmap :