Wall Street: small gaps before the end of the year

December 28, 2023

The New York Stock Exchange is set to open with limited gaps on Thursday morning, for the penultimate session of a year 2023 that promises to be a banner one, with gains at this stage ranging from 14% to 44%.



Half an hour before the start of trading, the Dow Jones "future" contract was down 0.2%, but the Nasdaq contract was up 0.2%, suggesting that the start of the session would be mixed.



Since the Federal Reserve's change of strategy in mid-December, New York's three main indices have been flying from record to record.



Over the full 2023 financial year, the Dow Jones is currently up by almost 14%, the S&P 500 by 24% and the Nasdaq by over 44%.



The resilience of economic activity and the prospect of interest rate cuts next year have fuelled Wall Street's advance, despite valuations that are considered high.



The technology sector in particular stood out with a jump of over 56% this year, largely supported by the soaring performance of the 'Magnificent Seven' (Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla).



Investor optimism about a soft landing for the US economy was reinforced this morning by the release of data confirming the recent slowdown in the jobs market.



The Labor Department counted 218,000 new jobless claims in the US in the week to December 18, up by 12,000 week-on-week.



According to Fedwatch data, the probability of an interest rate cut next March is estimated at almost 73%, which translates into a ten-year Treasuries yield of 3.80%, the lowest in six months.



In its wake, the dollar is poised to end the year on a weak note, allowing the euro to return to around 1.1125, a five-month high.



The dollar's weakness no longer favors commodity or gold prices, with the contract for a barrel of US light crude (WTI) giving up 0.7% to $73.6.



