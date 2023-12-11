Wall Street: soaring to new heights ahead of CPI and FOMC FED

December 11, 2023 at 05:52 pm EST

Wall Street looks set to embark on its 7th consecutive week of gains: after a hesitant start to the session, buyers took control and strengthened their grip as the hours went by, until US indices closed on annual highs and even in immediate contact with absolute records at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022.



Balance sheet wrapping" pushed the indices to their peaks: annual gains reached their zenith with +20.40% for the S&P500, +37.9% for the Nasdaq and +48.3% for the Nasdaq-100, which approached +50% - a performance achieved only once before in the 21st century.



What a show of strength and confidence in tempered steel, with 4 days to go before the '4 Witches' session.

And there's always a 'SOX' index to serve as a locomotive when the 'Fantastic 7' are down (Meta -2.3%, Tesla -1.7%, Alphabet and Apple -1.3%).

SOX once again broke away from other sector indices thanks to Broadcom +9%, Applied Materials +5%, KLA +4.6%, Intel, AMD and ON-Semiconductors +4.3%, Microchip +3.3%, Western Digital +2.9%.



In the United States and Europe, where 3 absolute records were also broken on Monday (CAC40 'GR', DAX40 and Euro-Stoxx50), investors are showing unshakeable confidence in the continuation of the year-end rally, on the eve of the start of the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting.



Friday's publication of better-than-expected employment figures for November confirmed the scenario of a "soft landing" for the US economy, which would make monetary easing less urgent.

But that's already forgotten, as other figures, and why not inflation tomorrow, will reassure Wall Street, which has been applauding the emergence of a "Goldilocks" scenario for the past 6 weeks, in the hope that the CPI will confirm the irreversible decline in inflation... and the drop in fuel prices in November should make a major contribution to this.

Caution can only be seen on the bond markets, which have been consolidating since Friday: T-Bonds ended stable at 4.245%, after exceeding 4.27% during the session (still close to the 4.1% tested last Thursday).



