Wall Street: spectacular turnaround in the 'techno' sector

July 11, 2024 at 07:34 pm EDT Share

Wall Street reopened with an 8th all-time record for the Nasdaq (28th of the year at 18,671), and a 7th in a row for the S&P500 at 5,654Pts... but the trend reversed, and these 2 indices ended sharply in the red (-1.95% and -0.9% respectively).

The Nasdaq-100 fell -2.25%, dragged down by Tesla (-8.5%), Nvdia (-5.6%), Applied Materials (-5.4%) and Micron (-4.5%).

The 'SOXX' semiconductor index, at its zenith around 3.30 pm at $267.2 (+39% since January 1), ended down -3.3% at $256.7 (+34%), representing an annualized gap of 5% between the day's extremes.



Unaffected by the tech reversal, the Dow Jones edged up +0.08% to 39,750.



US bond markets were more enthusiastic following the release of the CPI (in line with the most optimistic expectations), which eased to 3.00% (as hoped).

US T-Bonds ease by -7.8pts to 4.200%, the '2-year' by -10.3pts to 4.515%.



According to the Labor Department, the US consumer price index rose by 3% in June over 1 year, an annual rate 0.3 points lower than in May (the sequential decline is -0.1%).



Excluding energy (+1%) and food (+2.2%), two traditionally volatile categories, the annual inflation rate stood at 3.3% last month, the lowest level since April 2021 and also below expectations (3.4%).

But excluding energy and food, core inflation rose by +0.1%



The Labor Department announced a decline of -17,000 in new US jobless claims (to 222,000) in the week to July 1.



The four-week moving average - more representative of the underlying trend - came in at 233,500, down 5,250 on the previous week.



Finally, the number of people receiving regular benefits fell by 4,000 to 1,852,000 in the week to June 24, the most recent period available for this statistic.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking to Congress on Tuesday and yesterday, welcomed the recent slowdown in price rises, but also said he was awaiting further progress to prove the improvement.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.